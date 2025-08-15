Maths school celebrates results and strengthening relationship with Lancaster University

LUSoM students celebrating their fantastic A-Level results

Lancaster University School of Mathematics students were celebrating their A-level results with another strong performance. Four out of five grades received were A*-B and over half were either graded A* or A.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head of School, Pete Tiltman, said 'We're delighted with another set of strong results. In the last two years over 80% of results have been the top grades allowing students to progress on to top universities and competitive degree apprenticeships. Keeping that consistency whilst growing our numbers is a really important part of our success.'

The vast majority of students from the school go on to their first choice, high tariff universities, and this year will see nearly a fifth of them go on to their partner Lancaster University. Pete Tiltman added 'We are delighted that the strong links we have built with the university including working with academics and receiving guest lectures mean that a number of our students have chosen to continue their studies there. With the new Foundation Year course being delivered in our building by our partner Cardinal Newman, it points to a really strong collaboration between the institutions.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school have also seen a growth in the number of students who are going on to degree apprenticeship programmes with employers such as BAE, Caterpillar and Dyson. Pete Tiltman puts this success down to the project work that the students do: 'We have a real emphasis on making sure our students are not just competent in the classroom, but can also research, work in a team and deliver presentations - key skills required for degree apprenticeship programmes.'

Applications are still open for any students who receive their GCSE grades next week and get a grade 8 or grade 9 in their GCSE Mathematics.