Longridge Student Takes to the Stage at the World’s Biggest Dance Event

A talented dance student from Longridge is set to perform in front of thousands of visitors and industry professionals at Excel London this weekend (7-9 March) during Move It, which is the largest dance event in the world. Amelie Johnson (16), who trains at Liverpool Theatre School, will appear alongside fellow students on the main stage at the prestigious dance convention, headlined by Diversity.

The skilled dancer will perform in a contemporary routine, created by Liverpool Theatre School tutor and award-winning choreographer, Dane Bates. She will also have a chance to enjoy performances by a whole host of professional dancers from Randall Watson, who has shared the stage with Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Little Mix; to Monique Jonas, who has just finished playing the lead in Matthew Bourne’s UK and international tour of Romeo & Juliet.

The iconic dance convention, now in its 20th year, also features competitions, auditions and talks from some of the industry’s most influential figures, as well as masterclasses and workshops with the likes of West End star and Strictly Come Dancing finalist, Layton Williams.

Speaking on performing at Move It, Amelie said: “I’m so excited to have the chance to perform on the main stage at such a huge dance event. It’s going to be an incredible experience.”

Liverpool Theatre School Principal, Maxine Ellis, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our talented dance students. Move It is one of the most important events on the calendar for the dance and performing arts industry and we’re really looking forward to Liverpool Theatre School being part of it. I know Amelie and the rest of our students will do themselves proud as they put on a wonderful show.”

Liverpool Theatre School graduates can be seen in smash hit musicals such as Mamma Mia!, Frozen, SIX, Starlight Express, Blood Brothers and Wicked, while many former students have gone on to enjoy successful careers as professional dancers and choreographers.

The centre of excellence, whose patrons include Wayne Sleep OBE, accepts only the most talented students on its professional training programmes, with places allocated through a strict audition process. A number of fully funded places and bursaries are provided every year to help make high level training more accessible for talented young performers from working class backgrounds.

Liverpool Theatre School recently introduced a new BA Hons dance degree to complement the specialist professional dance and musical theatre courses on offer. The degree programme, delivered in partnership with Middlesex University, will be taught by industry professionals in both Liverpool and London.

For further information , please follow Liverpool Theatre School on Instagram and Facebook, or visit liverpooltheatreschool.co.uk.