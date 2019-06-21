Little Sparks Nursery in Preston celebrating safety Mille's Mark

Staff at Little Sparkles Nursery are glowing with pride at their latest achievement.

They are the second nursery in Preston to be awarded the safety benchmark Millie’s Mark.

This demonstrates that 100 per cent of staff working directly with children in Little Sparkles are trained in paediatric first aid, and that the nursery is going above and beyond its requirements, to keep children safe in its care.

Aneesa Esat, manager of the nursery on Peel Hall Street, feels it is very important to have been awarded Millie’s Mark as a setting, to give parents confidence in their choice of nursery where all staff are paediatric first aid trained, and competent.

All nurseries achieving the Mark have their own individual policies and procedures in exemplary practice.

Millie’s Mark is named after Millie Thompson, who died after choking on food at a nursery in 2012,when she was a baby of just nine months old.

Her parents, Dan and Joanne Thompson, founded Millie’s Trust and have successfully campaigned for changes to first aid requirements for childcare providers.

The achievement of the mark acknowledges staff would be confident in maybe one day saving a child’s life, if they needed to. Confidence is a key factor in the administration of first aid, and Millie’s Mark allows nurseries confidence in their team.