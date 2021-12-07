Leyland's St Andrew's CE Infant School spread Christmas cheer to a local retirement community

Students from St Andrews CE Infant School have recently given a festive boost to the new homeowners at McCarthy Stone’s retirement community in Leyland, who are currently spending their first Christmas there.

Pupils in Reception and Year 2 at St Andrew's CE Infant school have been busy creating hand-made Christmas cards for residents at Balshaw Court, which were delivered to them last week.

Debbie Christopher, House Manager at Balshaw Court said: “I think I can speak for all the residents here when I say how touched and happy we were to receive the thoughtful and beautifully made Christmas cards from the pupils at St Andrew's CE Infant school. Their kindness really is appreciated and to know that the children spent so much time making them is something very special. They are a fabulous memory of our first Christmas here at Balshaw Court.

Debbie, Ethel, Renee, David and Ange from Balshaw Court received cards from St Andrews CE Infant School.

“We’re having so much fun and are looking forward to raising a few more glasses of our favourite tipples yet!”

The headteacher at St Andrew's CE Infant School, Jayne Woan, added: “The children have really enjoyed making cards for the homeowners at Balshaw Court, and they are hoping next year they will be able to visit them in person and sing some carols to continue spreading the Christmas cheer.”

McCarthy Stone, one of the UK’s leading developers and managers of retirement communities, say they organised the festive initiative to bring joy to homeowners who are enjoying their first Christmas celebrations in their Leyland homes, with the "delighted" residents being able to keep them as a memorable and touching gift.

Debbie Bond, Marketing Executive for McCarthy Stone Northern Division, said: “A little kindness can bring a lot of happiness and that’s exactly what we wanted to achieve with our Christmas card initiative. Last year, the festive period was a very difficult time for many, so spreading joy has never been more important as we are fortunate enough to be in a position where we can enjoy Christmas once again.

The children aimed to bring Christmas cheer to the retirement community.

“At our retirement communities we foster shared connections and encourage like-minded people to come together, swap stories and make even more treasured memories. As residents at Balshaw Court enjoy some much deserved Christmas cheer, we hope the hand-made Christmas cards and festive celebrations are putting a big smile on their faces and filling their hearts with a joy that will last long into 2022.”

As well as the children's Christmas cards, residents at Balshaw Court will experience a programme of festive entertainment throughout December, including themed nights, live entertainment and games, as staff hope to make sure their first Christmas celebrations are memorable.

McCarthy Stone's Balshaw Court -The Retirement Living Plus development is close to Leyland town centre and boasts a collection of luxury Retirement Living apartments for the over 70s.

The development features an on-site Bistro, a communal lounge, landscaped gardens, and a guest suite for visitors, whilst an Estates Manager takes care of the day-to-day running of the development, with tailored on-site domestic support services, and 24-hour emergency call points.

The Christmas cards were handcrafted by the school's Reception and Year 2 classes.