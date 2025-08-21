Leyland Students Celebrate top GCSE Results

Students and staff at Wellfield Academy are celebrating their excellent GCSE results.

At Wellfield Academy, which is part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, are celebrating the improvements made in headline measures across the school, along with fantastic stories of individual success.

Whilst maintaining their strong performance in subjects such as Art, Spanish and RE, the results in History and Science have also seen significant improvements.

In English and Maths, there is even more to celebrate. A 15% increase in the number of students achieving a Grade 4 or above in Maths now means that it is above the National Average, whilst the percentage of disadvantaged students who achieved a strong pass (Grade 5 or above) in both English and Maths by 23% overall. Just some of the individual outstanding results include:

Pupils at Wellfield celebrate with the Headteacher

Head Student, Luca, who is celebrating a suite of very strong passes, including three grade 7s and four 8s. Luca is now moving on to A-Levels to student Accounting, Geography and Early Modern History.

Ruby G, who smashed her targets with a strong set of results, including a grade 6, two 7s and an 8. An Apprenticeship in Hair and Beauty awaits for Ruby!

Connie P-S, is another who exceeded all of her targets through hard work and dedication over the five years. Connie’s results include two grade 8s and a 9 in History. She now moves on to study A-Levels in English, Government and Politics, History and Philosophy. Connie will be joined at Runshaw by Lily M-M, who also exceeded her targets particularly when achieving a grade 9!

Lily M with a fantastic set of results and outcomes that smashed her target grades in every subject. These include two grades 6s, 7 in English Language and an 8 in Art. Cardinal Newman and a Level 3 BTEC Art and design level 3.

Louie B who also delighted with his results which showed further progress in comparison to his targets. Louie will now move on to study a BTEC in sport at Runshaw from September.

Jamie Lewis, Headteacher of Wellfield Academy, said:

“I am incredibly proud of our students. Their dedication throughout the year has truly paid off. These results reflect not only academic excellence but also the resolute spirit of our school community, and I couldn’t be happier for them.”

David Clayton, CEO of the Endeavour Learning Trust, said:

“The students at Wellfield have done themselves proud. Their results reflect a huge amount of effort, and a real commitment to making the most of every opportunity. It’s also a reflection of the strong support from staff and families across the Leyland community.”