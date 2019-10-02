Leyland St Mary's Catholic High school: 33 pictures that will take you back
If you went to school at Leyland St Mary's Catholic High School, prepare for a trip down memory lane..
We've raided our archives to bring you these pictures, taken by our own photographers in the 90s and 00s.
F.A. Coach Dave Tootell, gives instructions on better passing technique to Daniel Armstrong and other youngsters, at the football coaching course held at St Mary's High School Astroturf pitch
jpimediaresell
Youngest member of the football coaching course held at St Mary's High School Astroturf pitch, Leyland, Josua Horsley, Greg Price, Matt Dewhurst and Adam Hancock
jpimediaresell
PC Dave Woollam from Leyland Police Station chases the ball along with several of the teams who entered the Leyland Police 7 A Side Football Tournament
jpimediaresell
IT teacher Mrs Jean Rudd and her pupils with their internet terminals. The school is hoping to raise money for more technological improvements as part of their millenium project.
jpimediaresell
View more