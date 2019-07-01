Last Choir Singing: Schoolchildren triumph in final of Lancashire singing contest

A three-month countdown which involved almost 1,600 schoolchildren from 52 primary schools across Lancashire has culminated in one young school choir being crowned champion.

Anchorsholme Academy has celebrated after winning the final of The Last Choir Singing competition at King George’s Hall in Blackburn.

Norbreck Primary Academy was the 1st runner-up in Last Choir Singing

The competition, now in its fifth year, is organised by Euxton-based True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners.

Norbreck Primary Academy from Blackpool, last year’s competition winners, was first runner-up;Tarleton Community Primary second runner-up; Best Newcomer went to St Saviours C of E from Ringley; and Ightenhill County Primary won the Artistic Expression Award.

Anchorsholme headteacher Graeme Dow said: “It was a very special evening and we are still coming to terms with the achievement. We were honoured to be the first-ever winners and we are now even more honoured to have been chosen for a second time.

“The quality of the choirs this year was exceptional.

Golden ticker tape surrounds the winning choir Anchorsholme Academy

"We are so proud to have been chosen as the winners out of such an amazing group of choirs.”

The choirs sang a song of their own choice and Anchorsholme Academy selected Bohemian Rhapsody.

All 11 choirs in the final sang the set piece song, Believe, composed by Fylde accountant, Simon Cox. Earlier in the year Simon won the Songwriting competition, when a song was chosen for this stage of the final.

Competition judge Chris Eaton said: “I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the evening and, as always, was so impressed and blessed by the wonderful children and the efforts of all the schools.”

Tarleton Community Primary choir was the second runner-up

The other schools taking part in the final were: Broughton-in-Amounderness C of E Primary School (Preston); Bolton School Junior Boys; Edenfield C of E Primary School; Manor Road Primary School (Chorley); St Barnabas C of E Primary Academy (Darwen); St Catherine’s R C Primary School (Leyland).

The choirs had reached the final earlier in the year by competing in seven regional heats across Lancashire.

George Critchley, chairman of True Bearing, said: “It was pure joy seeing the children tonight so happy in performing something they love to do.

“Last Choir Singing is our way of giving something back to the community.

The Best Newcomer award went to St Saviours C of E from Ringley

“It is important that children have a chance to participate in the arts.

“The competition teaches them discipline and team work and they experience the pure joy of singing.”