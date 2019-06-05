Last Choir Singing: School choirs across Lancashire are preparing for the grand final

Eleven choirs from primary schools will be singing in the final showdown of the Last Choir Singing competition in June.

The event - which marks the culmination of the search for the best primary school choir in Lancashire - takes place at King George’s Hall in Blackburn on Friday June 21.

It will be hosted by sponsors True Bearing Chartered Financial Planners, which also organises the competition.

The evening will be packed with entertainment.

It will be compèred by international vocalist, Duncan Heather, and each choir will aim to impress judges with two performances: one set song, and a song of the school’s choice.

Almost 2,000 singers from 52 school choirs took part in the competition heats held throughout Lancashire in March.

Across the 11 choirs, 400 children will be singing their hearts out in a bid to be The Last Choir Singing.

The 11 schools are:



Broughton-in-Amounderness C of E Primary School (Preston)

St Catherine’s R C Primary School (Leyland)

Tarleton Community Primary School

Manor Road Primary School (Chorley)

Edenfield C of E Primary School

Ightenhill County Primary School (Burnley)

Anchorsholme Academy (Thornton Cleveleys)

Bolton School Junior Boys

Norbreck Primary Academy (Thornton Cleveleys)

St Barnabas C of E Primary Academy (Darwen)

St Saviours Ringley C of E Primary School (Bolton)

George Critchley, Chairman of True Bearing, which is based in Euxton, Chorley, said: “As a firm we are committed to giving something back to our community.

“The Last Choir Singing competition allows us to do just that.

"The competition, now in its fifth year, gives young people the opportunity to gain some self-confidence and the ‘feel-good’ factor that comes from singing their hearts out with a group of friends.

“The Last Choir Singing Grand Final promises to be an infectious celebration of school singing talent.”

The Grand Final on June 21 starts at 6pm and tickets can be bought from King George’s Hall booking office on 01254 582579.