Lancaster schools pay tribute to 12-year-old girl killed in collision in Ellel

Two schools have added their tributes to those made after a 12-year-old girl died in a road accident.

Charlotte Edwards, known as Lottie, died from her injuries after a collision with a transit van in Bay Horse Road, Ellel, just after 4pm on Friday May 17.

Lottie, from Ellel, was a Year 7 pupil at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School. She had previously attended Moorside Primary School, and both schools have now paid tribute to her.

Jackie Cahalin, headteacher at Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School, said: “Although Lottie’s time with us was tragically short, she was already a much-loved member of our school community.

“Lottie’s lovely nature and engaging personality meant that she had made a very positive impact on everybody who knew her.

“Not once did I see her without the widest of smiles, loving the new friendships and opportunities that LGGS was providing her with. Lottie was a true friend, she would put others before herself and took great pleasure in seeing others happy and smiling.

“She would always be the first to put an arm around someone or go out of her way to make someone feel supported.

“Lottie would have a go at everything and try her best. She was a great organiser, making sure the form worked together in raising money for charity and Secret Santa. She had a lovely concern for the welfare of others and was quick to support those who were finding things more difficult.

“Lottie had a natural confidence and charisma. She was a role model for many. Her interests in art, drama and trampolining meant she had friends across the school in all age groups.

“The love and affection felt for Lottie has been evident in so many ways, the flowers brought into school, the poems and art work created in her memory. The school has come together in supporting each other at this difficult time.

“Our thoughts are very much with Lottie’s family, relatives and friends.”

Roger Shone, headteacher at Moorside Primary School, said: “Lottie’s death in this tragic incident has come as a tremendous shock to everyone in school. We are a close-knit community and everyone involved with the school is extremely upset.

“Lottie was a pupil here for seven years. During this time she was a popular girl who was well-liked by everyone. She was such a delight to have in school, and to teach, as she was always so enthusiastic and keen to learn.

“We are working with colleagues at Lancashire County Council so that appropriate support is available to our children and colleagues at school, if this is required.

“All our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time as they come to terms with this very sad loss.”

Lottie’s family had earlier paid tribute, saying: “Lottie was a wonderful daughter and sister who touched the hearts of everyone she met.

“She was a bright, fun-loving, talented and caring person and was beautiful in every sense of the word. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her 12 years with us. Every moment was a pleasure and she will be sorely missed by many.”

Bay Horse Road was closed for around eight hours for investigative work to be carried out, and officers are now appealing for information from anybody who saw all or part of the incident, as they piece together exactly what occurred.

The driver of the van was not injured in the collision.

Sgt Oliver Jones, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Lottie’s family and friends at this indescribably difficult time.

“Our focus is now on establishing the exact circumstances of the collision and we are urging anybody who saw the incident to get in touch with us straight away.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch with police on 101, quoting log number 986 of May 17th.