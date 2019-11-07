Lancaster and Edge Hill students will be hit by university strikes

Have your say

Students at two Lancashire universities will be affected by eight days of strike action by staff.

Staff at Edge Hill and Lancaster universities are among 60 institutions across the country where members of the University and College Union (UCU) are planning a series of walkouts.

Edge Hill University

The first of eight days of strike action will start on Monday November 25 through to Wednesday 4 December.

Union members are in dispute is over pay and working conditions and rising pension costs.

The issues centre on changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme and what they say is universities’ failure to make improvements on pay, equality, casualisation and workloads.

As well as eight strike days from November 25, union members will begin “action short of a strike” when they return to work.

This will involve things like working strictly to contract, not covering for absent colleagues and refusing to reschedule lectures lost to strike action.

At the University of Lancaster, 84 per cent of UCU members polled voted for strikes over changes to USS pensions and 79 per cent backed strikes over pay and conditions.

Edge Hill saw 75 per cent of members polled backing the strikes.

The action has also been supported by the |National Union of Students.