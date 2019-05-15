Lancashire university is a national lifesaver

A Lancashire university has been named among the nation's life savers - for keeping people moving.

Lancaster-based University of Cumbria runs a dance therapy group for stroke survivors , which has today been recognised for its contribution to keeping the nation healthy.

Susie at work with patients at Cumberland Infirmary

Susie Tate, honorary associate lecturer, and the ‘About Being’ team made up of lecturers and students studying dance, occupational therapy and physiotherapy have been named for the first time today as part of Universities UK’s ‘MadeAtUni’ campaign, which brings to life the impact of universities on everyday lives.

The programme offers stroke survivors weekly dance and movement sessions to support and maintain their ongoing recovery and rehabilitation.

The dance and movement classes have been specially designed to support people to move more, reduce isolation and encourage better well being. Care givers and family members are invited to join sessions to give them respite from their caring duties.

It also gives the university’s dance, occupational therapy and physiotherapy students a chance to experience work in the dance and health sector by training and volunteering for the sessions.

Universities from across the country were invited to nominate an individual or group who has made a significant contribution to the nation’s health and well being. More than 100 universities submitted a nomination.

Susie Tate said: "We are honoured to feature as one of the nation’s lifesavers for our work supporting stroke survivors to live a more active, social and creative life.”

"It’s equally an invaluable opportunity for our students who not only get practical experience relevant to their future careers but they have also made connections with people they may not normally meet, enriching their lives to the mutual benefit of all involved."

This approach has been praised by North Cumbria University Hospitals NHS Trust for the positive impact it has for stroke rehabilitation patients.