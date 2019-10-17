Lancashire Science Festival to return to Preston next summer

Dates for next years’ Lancashire Science Festival have been announced.

From June 25 to 27 2020, the festival will run across different ‘zones’ at UCLan’s Preston campus.



According to organisers, the event “is an action-packed fun fest showcasing the very best in electrifying shows, fantastic workshops, exciting exhibits and hands-on activities”, and is aimed at inspiring youngsters about the real-world applications of science, technology, engineering, maths and medicine.



On June 25 and 26, the festival will welcome hundreds of Key Stage 2 children from schools across the county, and on Saturday, June 27, it will be open to the public.



The public day will run from 9am to 4pm and will be free-of-charge.



During the day there will be a programme of live shows, experiments and workshops running.



New for 2020, organisers will be running on-the-day queuing systems for all shows, so there is no need to book in advance online. Attendees are instead asked to arrive 15 minutes before shows start.



The 2020 Lancashire Science Festival will be the ninth year the Festival has run. In that time, around 180,000 people have attended.



The event has previously won the Best Community or Business Engagement Campaign prize at the Heist Awards for Education Marketing and Best Corporate Social Responsibility Campaign at the Northern Marketing Awards.



The festival’s website will be updated with information closer to the time; https://lancashiresciencefestival.co.uk/