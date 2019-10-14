Lancashire's secondary school admissions deadline is fast approaching - here's everything you need to know to secure your child's place

Lancashire County Council has issued advice to parents ahead of the deadline for secondary school place applications on October 31, 2019.

Every pupil will need to apply for a place at a secondary school, even if it’s linked to your child’s current primary school, or your child's brother or sister is already at the school.

Here is everything you need to know:

When should I apply for my child?

Applications are open between September and October each year. You should apply for your child's place at secondary school once they reach year six.

When to apply also depends on your child's date of birth - here are the birth dates and secondary school start times for the next few years.

Child born between / Starts secondary school / Apply between

1 Sep 2008 - 31 Aug 2009 / Sep 2020 / Sep 2019 - Oct 2019

1 Sep 2009 - 31 Aug 2010 / Sep 2021 / Sep 2020 - Oct 2020

1 Sep 2010 - 31 Aug 2011 / Sep 2022 / Sep 2021 - Oct 2021

1 Sep 2011 - 31 Aug 2012 / Sep 2023 / Sep 2022 - Oct 2022

How to choose the right school?

LCC recommend conducting your own research into the schools in your local area ahead of making any decisions, this can include:

• Search for schools in your local area

• Checking the latest Ofsted reports

• Comparing school league table results

• Visiting schools on dedicated open days

Once you have completed your research you will be required to choose three different schools.

The local authority also recommend choosing at least one school near to where you live.

Where can I find the admission criteria and process?

Details on admission criteria and the process can be found in this document.

Admission policy booklets for areas relevant to you are also available here.

How to apply online?

You can apply online for a secondary school place here, however, before you do LCC is advising parents to have the following information handy:

• A valid email address - this is the address we will use to confirm your application and the school place you will be offered in April

• Your name, address and telephone number

• The first name, last name and date of birth of the child

• The name of the child's current primary school

• The child's permanent address (if this is different from the parent/guardian applying for a place)

• The names of your first, second and third school preferences

• Details of brothers or sisters who will be attending one or more of the schools you are applying to when the younger child starts in September

• If the child receives care, you need the name of the Local Care Authority that is responsible for this care and the child's social worker

• You will need to choose your own user ID, this must be 6-16 characters long and contain letters and numbers only

• You will also need to choose a password of at least 8 characters, one uppercase, one lowercase, one of the following special characters: ! @ # % ^ & * () and one number

When is the deadline for applications and what should I do if my application is late?

The deadline to apply for children starting secondary school in September 2020 is 31 October 2019.

Lancashire County Council is warning parents that late applications may reduce the chance of getting a preferred school.

More information on the application process, including; when you'll find out, special education needs, applications from abroad and appeals can be found on the Lancashire County Council website here