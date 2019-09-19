Lancashire's Adult education service has trained up hundreds of lifesavers

Lancashire Adult Learning has trained up hundreds of members of the public and their own staff to be lifesavers.

Over the past academic year, the Lancashire Lifesavers partnership with the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire County Council and BBC Radio Lancashire has seen 700 members of the public and 95 per cent of Lancashire Adult Learning’s staff receive essential lifesaving training course .

So far, 84 courses have been delivered by LAL and the 700 people trained up are from across Lancashire’s 12 districts.

The course is being re-booted this term and Lancashire Adult Learning is aiming to double the number of people trained in this academic year.

Andy Parkin, director of curriculum at Lancashire said: “We’re absolutely thrilled that our first year of training up members of the public has been so successful, supporting the Lancashire Lifesavers campaign with the North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire County Council and BBC Radio Lancashire.”

He added: “ We believe that everyone should have lifesaving skills, and our training is very simple in providing people with the knowledge and the confidence to act swiftly and effectively in an emergency situation where a life is at risk.

“The Lancashire Adult Learning team has really supported the campaign too by completing the training, and I’m pleased we have demonstrated a learning culture within the organisation by taking the lead on this,” added Andy.