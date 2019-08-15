Kirkham's Carr Hill Sixth Form Centre celebrates A Level results

Carr Hill A Level students celebrated achieving a 100 per cent pass rate across all vocational subjects.

Students receiving their results for geography, art, further maths, business, digital media, health and social care and Russian all achieved A*- C grades or equivalent in a mix of vocational and A Level courses.

Students at Carr Hill celebrate their A Level results.

Further to this, there was a 100 percent pass rate for subjects including biology, sport and history whilst all of those studying performing arts finished their course with a distinction or distinction* grade.

Headteacher of the Kirkham school, Andrew Waller said: “Congratulations to our Year 13 students on the results of their vocational and academic courses. Today we celebrate their success and the results of two years of hard work.

This is the final group of Year 13 to leave Carr Hill High School and Sixth Form Centre as we become an 11-16 provider from September 2019 and I’m delighted to see some outstanding results from students who have studied here for the last seven years.

“It’s a privilege to see these young people leave on such a high note and with the skills and knowledge to go on to university, apprenticeships and employment with confidence and self-belief.”

Tansy Bailey achieved an A in maths, an A in chemistry, a B in further maths and a B in Biology and will begin a maths degree at Lancaster University.

She said: “I received an email confirming my place at university before I opened my results this morning but I was still nervous. I felt so relieved but also overwhelmed when I found out my grades.

“I was hoping to get some As and it was incredible to see them there on paper.”

Eve Martin will begin a course at York university having achieved three top grades.

She said: “I’m excited about the next chapter of my life and meeting new people. I’ll be studying politics, philosophy and economics at university and hope to have a career in the professional services.”

Niall Willey, celebrated a triple distinction in performing arts, a B in history, a B in psychology and an A in the EPQ. He said: “It’s been a tense morning but now I’ve got my results I’m pleased.

“The exams went well but they were challenging and it’s great to know that I‘ve now got the grades to study history and politics at the University of Central Lancashire.”