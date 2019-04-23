Kirkham high school pupils hit the right note with the Phil

Talented young musicians from the Fylde are blowing their own trumpets after hitting the high note.

Pupils from Carr Hill High School travelled to Manchester to work alongside other schools taking part in an innovative in-schools programme, run by Orchestra for All, which supports schools and community groups to run ensembles.

Members of the Carr Hill High School orchestra with music teacher Adam Brown at the Bridgewater Hall

The programme is held regionally and nationally twice a year offering students the chance to form a part of a large scale symphony orchestra.

Carr Hill musicians have been attending for a number of years and each time say they gain so much from playing with musicians from other schools in a much larger group than they have experienced before.

This year, 13 students, from a range of year groups, attended the event and played a range of brass, string and woodwind instruments.

Music teacher at the Royal Avenue school Adam Brown Brown said: “Our students thoroughly enjoyed this experience. Performing as part of such a large ensemble is a fantastic, unforgettable opportunity.

“Carr Hill students showed talent and professionalism throughout and I was very proud of the performance they contributed to.”

The Kirkham school also played host to two members of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra visited Carr Hill to give members of the school’s orchestra their very own masterclass.

The musicians, part of the national British broadcasting symphony orchestra who play at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester, helped the aspiring musicians to practice for the piece played at the Modulo event . Students also worked with the musicians on the pieces they plan to perform at the summer concert.