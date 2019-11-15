Kindly St Patrick's pupils help Walton-le-Dale's elderly remember their loved ones

Kind-hearted pupils at a village school helped local people to remember their loved ones during November, whilst raising funds for the upkeep of the church cemetery next to their

The year six class at St Patrick’s RC Primary in Walton-le-Dale heard that some less mobile parishioners were struggling to reach their relatives’ graves because the cemetery is on a hill, so they wanted to do their bit to help.

At the memorial

The children decorated and sold special memorial cobbles, which they placed on the relatives' graves, with proceeds going towards the upkeep of the cemetery.

The project was a sell out and, not wanting to miss out, pupils from years three and four worked together to create a giant poppy out of cobbles that they painted red and black.

The installation was placed in front of the war memorial in time for Remembrance Day.

Deputy headteacher Elizabeth Hindley said: “This has been a creative project for our children and an opportunity for us to link with the parish and to support others.

Some of the memorial stones created by Year six pupils at St Patrick's RC Primary School in Walton-le-Dale

“The quality of the work the children have produced is testament to the exciting art curriculum that we enjoy at St. Patrick’s, thanks to our dedicated teaching team."