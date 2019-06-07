Kind Carr Hill pupils show they care

Caring pupils from Carr Hill High school took part in a range of activities focused on doing something kind for others.

Students at the Kirkham school created seaside inspired drawings and poetry to share with residents at Milbanke Nursing Home as part of Dementia Action Week.

A group also visited to Pear Tree Specialist School joining in a number of activities with pupils including spending time in the sensory room, arts and crafts, baking and in playing in the playground.

Meanwhile, in school, students decorated plant pots which will be donated to Trinity House Hospice for the summer fair while members of the school’s gardening club spent a morning with The Friends of Kirkham Park creating bird and insect feeders to enhance local wildlife for the rest of the community.

In school, all students also had the chance to speak to UR Potential, an organisation which helps young people find volunteer opportunities.

Headteacher Andrew Waller said it was the first of many weeks giving students the opportunity to experience the benefits of volunteering and giving back.”