Key role at Lancashire university for Design Museum chief

Lancaster University has designs on becoming a major player in design after appointing Deyan Sudjic OBE, as Distinguished Professor of Design and Architecture Studies at the new School of Architecture.

He is currently a director of the Design Museum, where he helped grow the institution into an award-winning museum dedicated to contemporary design and architecture.

Among his latest credits was devising a series of ground-breaking exhibitions, including the first UK retrospective on the work of architect Zaha Hadid.

Deyan, who will step down from his role in January, said: “I am excited to be joining Lancaster at an important time in its development.”

He added: “The university’s track record is impressive and it has ambitious plans to build on its work in design and now also architectural education and research.”

Lancaster’s Professor Judith Mottram, said: “We are delighted that Deyan Sudjic will be joining us as a Distinguished Professor.

“Deyan, who will give lectures and provide critical evaluation, is so well networked with the international design community and this will be such a benefit as we locate our new architecture programme as part of the international discussion at the leading edge of the discipline.”

Deyan will join a new team led by Professor Ruth Dalton, from the University of Northumbria, who started at Lancaster at the beginning of this month,” she said.

The BA (Hons) Architecture course at the university is now open for applications for October 2020 and, it is anticipated, the Masters of Architecture will open for applications for October 2021 entry from September.