Joy as funds raised to make walking to Garstang Community Academy safer

Campaigners calling for improvements to one of Garstang’s most dangerous pavements have triumphed – after councils and the Community Academy came together to raise funds to pay for the work.

There have been repeated moves over the past 20 years to make the pavement leading from Garstang to Garstang Community Academy safer for pupils.

Now it is hoped work could begin within weeks to widen the pavement and change its camber on the stretch at the top of Bowgreave, opposite the old police station.

Work can start because extra funding for the £20,000 project has been raised locally.

This week the Town Council unanimously agreed to allocate up to £1,000 towards the project.

Town mayor Coun Elizabeth Webster, who is also vice chairman of the Garstang Academy Footpath Safety Working Group, said: “It has been hard work but we got there in the end!

“The funding from Garstang Town Council was the last piece in the jigsaw to make it happen.”

She added: “I have felt so passionate about this project as I have witnessed on a weekly basis the danger children encounter on their daily journey walking to school.”

The county council will fund most of the work with Wyre Council contributing £1,000, Garstang Community Academy £700, Barnacre with Bonds Parish Council approximately £1,000 and Catterall Parish Council will also help fund the pavement improvement.