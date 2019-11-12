Jeremy Corbyn and Angela Rayner to speak in Blackpool today focusing on education

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner will be speaking in Blackpool later today, focusing on education, ahead of the general election next month.

Mr Corbyn and Mrs Rayner will make speeches in the resort, where the shadow education secretary will announce plans to ensure everyone has access to education and training throughout their life to end skills shortages and “allow our economy to rise to the opportunities of the future”.

Labour is pledging to put vocational education on a par with university degrees and deliver a radical expansion of lifelong learning to make sure “no one is shut out of education.”

Labour’s plans will enable adults to return to study for free and ensure everyone has the time and support they need to study and retrain.

Mrs Rayner will say that Labour will “throw open the door” for adults to study, “whether they want to change career, are made redundant or didn’t get the qualifications they needed when they were younger.”

Labour’s commitment to lifelong learning is part of its plans for a National Education Service, which will provide 'cradle-to-grave' learning that is free at the point of use.

A spokesman for the party said: "Labour will provide 30 hours of free childcare to all two to four year olds, open 1000 new Sure Start centres, cut class sizes for all 5, 6 and 7 year olds, scrap SATs for key stage 1 and 2 and provide free school meals to all primary school children. The party will also scrap university tuition fees, bring back EMA for sixth form students and bring back university maintenance grants."