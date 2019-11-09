Inquest date set for Runshaw College pupil Suzie Strong

Have your say

An inquest looking at how a teenage girl from Chorley died has been set.

The body of 16-year-old Suzie Strong was found on Wednesday November 21, 2018, in woods off Astley Road, close to St Michael’s CE High School.

Suzie Strong

An inquest hearing into the cause of her death has now been organised and is set to take place on Thursday, December 19, at Preston Coroner’s Court.

A full day has been set aside for the inquest to be heard.

Suzie was a pupil at Runshaw College and previously Parklands High School.

In the aftermath of her death, a Runshaw College spokesman paid tribute to Suzie, saying: "Suzie was a very talented student, and she was very well liked by her teachers and classmates.

"She will be very greatly missed and our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to Suzie’s friends and family, and to everyone else that knew her."

Parklands headteacher Steve Mitchell said: “The whole school community is deeply saddened to have lost Suzie, who was a lovely, courageous and resilient girl."

Pupils at St Michael's and Runshaw were also offered counselling following Suzie's death.

What will the inquest do?

The inquest will determine the medical cause of Suzie's death and how she came to her death.

The Coroner cannot, in law, deal with any other matters.

The inquest will not deal with issues of blame or responsibility for the death, or with issues of criminal or civil liability.