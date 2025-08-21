Louka Payne admitted she cried happy tears as she celebrated three Grade 9s and four Grade 8s among her fantastic results.

She is going to Burnley College to study A-Levels in Maths, Biology, Chemistry and French. Louka wants to be a marine biologist and work in Indonesia.

Molly Porter will take English Language, History, and Criminology A-Levels at Burnley College. She said: “I achieved a Grade 9 in History and in Religious Studies which I was shocked about. I was worrying about Maths too but I got a Grade 6 so I am pleased with that.”

Zohar Variyam celebrated an 8:8 in Combined Science along with Grade 8s in Maths and Religious Studies. He said: “I want to go into finance. It was actually being on the Young Enterprise scheme at school and being in charge of the finance department which made me want to do this.

“I am going to Burnley College to do A-Levels in Maths, Geography, Computer Science and Chemistry.”

Tia Davies got the grades she needed to study Forensics at Burnley College. Mum Sharon said: “I am so proud of her, she has had a lot of struggles but she has worked really hard.”

Class of 2025 Head Girl Maisie Heuer is off to Clitheroe Grammar School Sixth Form to study Further Maths, Maths, Computer Science and Classics. “I want to do a Computer Science Degree and just see where it takes me,” she said. “I was pleased with a Grade 8 in Spanish as I always thought I would get a 7 at the most. I was also happy with Grade 6 in Further Maths as that was a hard exam. I was just one mark off a Grade 9 in Religious Studies so it is being remarked.”

Kayleen Imperial is hoping to go into the medical sector, maybe as a paediatrician. She achieved two Grade 8s among her 9 GCSEs. She is going to Burnley College to study Biology, Chemistry and Psychology A-Level.

Meerab Sayyad wants to be a neuro-surgeon and achieved a Grade 9 in Religious Studies and Photography, among other top results.

She said: “I am going to Burnley College to do A-Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Psychology. I want to be a surgeon and a number of my relatives are neurosurgeons. I think it’s amazing that, as a doctor, you can change people’s lives.”

Sam Whittaker and Matty Rodger are going to Myerscough College to study golf. Sam said: “I have a handicap of six and play at Clitheroe Golf Club. I want to pursue a career in golf, whether it’s caddying or a tour organiser.”

Matty plays off eight at Burnley Golf Club. Both will represent East Lancs in the Lancashire Trophy at Royal Lytham.

