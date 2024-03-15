Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Hutton pupil has won a national competition with Amazon and Comic Relief to have his artwork displayed on a local Amazon Locker for Red Nose Day today (15th March).

Edward from Ashbridge Independent School was one of the winners of the Unlock a Smile Challenge, where pupils across the UK could submit a design to appear on a local Amazon Locker. The entries were judged by Comic Relief co-founder and comedian, Sir Lenny Henry, and four lucky winners had their eye-catching designs enlarged and exhibited in their local areas. Winners also took home a Red Nose Day goody bag, as well as a £1,000 Amazon gift card for their school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on his competition win, Edward said: “I am so happy that Lenny Henry picked my design. It’s so cool that I can go and see my artwork on an Amazon Locker, and all my friends can see it too!”

Hutton pupil's joyful design brought to life for Red Nose Day with Amazon.

Eugenie Teasley, Head of Impact at Amazon UK, added: “We loved bringing Edward’s design to life on the Amazon Locker in Preston in celebration of Red Nose Day. His bright and colourful image has already brought a smile to the faces of so many people and we hope people across Hutton get involved in Red Nose Day this year, having fun while helping to raise life changing money for Comic Relief.”

Amazon is the official home of the Red Nose and a partner of Comic Relief, a charity that raises money to tackle the impact of poverty, injustice, conflict, and climate change in the UK and around the world. The charity was co-founded in 1985 by comedy scriptwriter Richard Curtis and comedian Sir Lenny Henry, and every year hosts a huge, nationwide fundraising campaign called Red Nose Day, which this year, falls on Friday 15th March.

As well as delivering Red Noses and other exclusive Red Nose Day merchandise to customers, Amazon has teamed up with award-winning singer-songwriter Paloma Faith to release "Enjoy Yourself" (The Red Nose Day Edition) in support of Comic Relief for this year’s Red Nose campaign.

Paloma has also created a hilarious duet of the new single with Alexa, which fans can hear by asking “Alexa, sing your duet with Paloma Faith." Customers can also listen a range of side-splitting jokes from celebrities including Nick Grimshaw, Rosie Jones, and more by saying “Alexa, tell me a Comic Relief joke.”

Throughout March, Amazon employees up and down the country have been doing something funny for money, helping to raise money for Red Nose Day 2024. There’s still time to get involved, find out more at Amazon.co.uk/ComicRelief.