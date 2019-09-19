Hutton Grammar pupil is one of only 142 boys nationwide to get 10 straight grade 9s in his GCSEs

New sixth former Alfie Sanderson is floating on Cloud Nine after getting an “upgrade” to his already top class GCSEs.

The Hutton Grammar school pupil collected eight top grade 9s at GCSE, one grade 8 and two A*s from the Liverpool Road school in the summer.

However, his English literature paper was only one mark off a top grade nine. After a re-mark of the paper he has been awarded that extra mark and so now has a clean sweep of nine grade 9s and two A*s.

This puts Alfie among an elite group of high fliers around the country who got all grade 9s in their GCSE, and, Alfie can also add A*s in IT and further maths to his credits

There were only of 426 students in the country who achieved 10 or more grade 9s in all of their 9-1 graded subjects. Only a third of those were boys, making Alfie one of only 142.

He said: " I was terrified as I was opening the envelope with my results in - I felt like I was in the midst of having a panic attack!.

"Now I am aware that I achieved a clean sweep of 10 grade 9s in all my 9-1 subjects, I'm just glad all my hard work paid off. I hope that these results and my A levels in two years time will help open doors for me to study medicine at university."

He is now at Hutton Sixth Form studying maths, biology, chemistry and physics – as well as an EPQ.