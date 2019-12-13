Honorary Degree for BAFTA-winning historian and BBC presenter Dan Snow

An award-winning historian and television presenter has been given an Honorary Degree from Lancaster University.

Broadcaster Dan Snow, who has a regular slot on BBC 1’s the ONE Show and runs top history podcast History Hit, received the award of Doctor of Letters (DLitt) honoris causa during this December’s graduation ceremonies.

He described the award as a “great honour” and said: “The highlight was seeing the students streaming past to pick up their fantastic array of awards and hearing about the dizzying range of their expertise.”

Dan spoke highly of the University and of the city of Lancaster, and said: “I am so impressed by the University. There is an energy there unlike many other places. It is a young university making a huge impression both in Britain and overseas. The history department are fizzing with ideas and ways of using new technology. I will be back soon.”

He said he had visited the city many times and said: “It has a remarkable history. From the Bronze Age finds in the museum, to the Roman fort, the medieval castle and the handsome dockyard buildings built with money from the Atlantic trade in enslaved Africans, this city in so many ways is a microcosm of British history.”

Dan makes programmes around the world on a range of historical topics – recently he travelled to warzones in Syria and the Congo to explore how their past has shaped their present conflicts. He is also part of the BBC Events team presenting anniversary programmes commemorating significant historical national events.

He said: “Lancaster is a great place to be a historian. The city is a historical hotspot, and the University is full of really engaging historians working at the frontiers of research.”