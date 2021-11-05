Hillside Specialist School are hosting a fundraising triathlon this Sunday to help fund essential equipment

Hillside Specialist School & College in Longridge are taking part in Rock FM’s Cash for Kids school challenge to raise money for vital equipment, and are finishing off their fundraising drive with a triathlon this Sunday (November 7).

Staff, parents and friends will be running, swimming and cycling around Longridge in a bid to raise their target to become one of the winning schools and receive a monetary prize.

All the pupils at Hillside have autism and the money raised in the campaign will be going towards outside play equipment, which is an essential part of their development, providing the pupils with a range of experiences in a safe and nurturing environment.

Hillside Specialist School are hosting a fundraising triathalon, pictured are some of the staff members taking part, (from left to right): Liz Ascroft, Natalie Edwards, Laura Salisbury, Debra Marginson and Darren Kirkby.

Assistant Headteacher Helen Grice, who will be taking part in all the disciplines on Sunday with her daughter, said: “There’s quite a few members of staff doing various different things and it’s just nice to get involved and do something that will have a great impact on our pupils really.

"Play doesn’t come naturally to some of our pupils, so it’s essential we can offer different ways of learning including role play, co-operation and following instructions. With new equipment we will be able to continue with the essential development of life skills in social interaction, creativity and motor skills.”

Another staff member taking part in the challenge, Georgia Stocks, who has worked at Hillside for 20 years, said: "This is a great challenge to get involved in and I'm really looking forward to taking part in it. It's rewarding to know that our efforts will impact the pupils in positive ways. We're ready for this. Bring it on!"

The school also add that they are grateful for the support of the Longridge businesses who are providing venues and equipment for the group to use in their triathlon challenge, including Nick’s Swimming School, The Alston Arms and FitnessPlus.

Those wishing to donate can click on this fundraising link, and anyone who wishes to show their support on the day, can visit the Alston Arms at 12pm to see the runners finish and the stationary bike ride in action.

Rock FM Cash for Kids is a grant-giving charity which helps the children that need it most across Lancashire, and Hillside has signed up for their latest schools challenge, in which schools compete to raise the most money over a six week period, with the top three receiving £3000, £2000 and £1000 respectively, on top of the money they raised.

Hillside's School Business Manager, Liz Ascroft, who has been coordinating the fundraising, added: "The Rock FM school challenge is a really good incentive to get fundraising.

"I’m really excited to challenge myself to undertake the 10k run and hope that the people of Longridge will support us on our route around the village!”

As part of their fundraising, Hillside Specialist School is also selling chocolate apples in time for Bonfire Night, and last week went to Longridge Football club to fundraise through the fans.

Earlier in the term, they also did a Krispy Creme donut fundraiser, a half term Halloween family fun project, and a raisin fund challenge, where pupils were given out raisin boxes and, once they had eaten the raisins, were asked to send them back with cash inside.