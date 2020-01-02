Highfurlong is the happiest school in the land

Going to school really is a barrel of fun at Highfurlong. And, that’s official.

The outstanding-rated Blackpool special school has been declared the happiest secondary in the land.



Highfurlong was one of four national finalists at the National Happiness Awards ceremony at Kings Place, London. The team, including headteacher Neill Oldham, teaching and support staff collected the award at the glittering event.



The school was applauded for its outstanding dedication to the happiness and wellbeing of its pupils and staff.



Highfurlong has just over 80 pupils aged from two to 19 years old with a wide range of special educational needs, complex medical conditions and disabilities.



Neill said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award, it feels truly amazing to be the headteacher of Britain’s Happiest Secondary School.

“Our amazing children face challenges every minute of the day, but you wouldn’t know it. They are an inspiration to us and the wider community and our dedicated staff go above and beyond which makes Highfurlong School the outstanding school it is.”



The National Happiness Awards recognises happiness and wellbeing in business, the public sector and schools throughout the UK.