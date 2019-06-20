Heysham primary school head scoops national honour

The head of Trumacar School in Heysham has been named as one of 68 silver award winners shortlisted for UK’s ‘Oscars for Teachers’.

Paul Slater has won the award in the Headteacher of the Year category.

Trumacar School head Paul Slater with his award.

Selected from thousands of nominations, Mr Slater’s award is being celebrated today, Wednesday, on ‘Thank A Teacher Day’, as the Pearson national Teaching Awards marks its 21st year of celebrating excellence in education.

He was presented with the prestigious award trophy at Trumacar School where the whole school came together to celebrate their outstanding achievement.

He will join fellow award winners at the 21st UK ceremony of the Pearson Teaching Awards, which is broadcast on BBC2 in October as “Britain’s Classroom Heroes” as a showcase of excellence in education.

The Pearson Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach.

Previous award presenters include former Prime Ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair, acting legends Jenny Agutter, Alison Steadman and Sheila Hancock, as well as sports and TV personalities including Shirley Ballas, Helen Glover, Brendan Cole and Nadiya Hussain.

On ‘Thank A Teacher Day’ and all this week, the Teaching Awards Trust – the charity that runs the awards – is asking people up and down the country to say “thank you” to a teacher who has made a significant difference in their lives.

The Thank A Teacher campaign allows members of the public to send teachers a card in the post for free, by completing an online form and including a personal message.