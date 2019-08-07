Here are 8 tips for parents to help get your child ready for their first day at school
Is your child ready for their first day at school in September?
If not, don't worry, Merle Davies, director of the Centre for Early Child Development in Blackpool, has put together this helpful list to help get both you and your child ready.
1. Practice getting dressed
This includes, uniform, PE kit, and shoes and socks.You can practice buttons and zips while giving lots of positive praise for trying. Also give extra attention to putting shoes on he right feet.
2. Label your childs uniform
Make sure everything is labelled with their name, iron labels are ideal for this and can help prevent lost items.
3. Encourage your child to talk, listen, share and follow instructions
Once they start school, children will need to sit still and listen for longer periods of time than they are used to.
4. Read with them every day
Parents can help their child by sitting down and sharing a book every day, and talking about the pictures.
