Haram is dissecting the possibilities of a future in science after passing her GCSE Resists.
She said: “I don’t even think I can describe the feeling of excitement and nervousness that you feel opening that envelope. I’m very happy with my result.”
Recent national coverage has highlighted a “disadvantage gap” in GCSE resits, but with a 99 per cent pass rate at NCC results here show what is possible when high-quality teaching, tailored support and determination come together.
Haram now has a variety of options for her next steps. She will either study science A Levels or a Level 3 BTEC in applied science, but one thing she can say for definite, is that it will be at NCC.
She said: “My experience here has been really great; I’ve made so many friends and it’s a great learning environment and I look forward to coming back in September.”
Haram is looking to a career in either radiography or pharmacy but overall is happy in any medical career.