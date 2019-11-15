Globetrotting Lancaster business students fly the flag for Lancashire

Three Lancaster University Management School students used their business skills to fly them all the way to South Africa as part of an international competition.

Yang Du, Pui Ling Christy Tse and team leader Fu Kit ‘Derrick’ Yeung made up Team Ace in LAN and reached the final of The CFO Global Case Study Competition 2019, organised by the CharterQuest Institute in Johannesburg - and finished in the top six.

On the way they got through several rounds of the competition, which asked teams of students to take on a business case study, analyse problems a company faces and draw up plans to deal with those issues.

Helped by student mentor Akhil Saxena, the trio were given the task of compiling a 15-page report on Volkswagen, given five scenarios to deal with, and they impressed the judges with their responses to reach the global top 20.

Accounting and Finance student Derrick said: “We were presented with a real-life situation where we could apply what we have learned from our courses. You have the chance to talk with the experts who serve as the judges and it’s a huge chance to learn and develop.

“As team-mates, we all brought different skill-sets and strengths to the team, and we were able to work well together, both on our areas of individual specialisation and together as a group.

“The team comes under pressure as is in a difficult situation – and some of the stages of the competition came during the exam period, so we had to balance everything to make sure that our studies did not suffer.

“It was a great experience all around, and I would recommend that other students take the opportunity to participate in the future where they have the chance.”