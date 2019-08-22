GCSE results 2019: Here is your results guide for Lancashire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Here we will bring you all the latest as students from across Lancashire receive their GCSE results. Please refresh this page regularly for the latest updates throughout the day. GCSE results 2019: Here is your results guide for Lancashire Brave Preston teen battles cancer to return to Fulwood Academy to sit his GCSEs