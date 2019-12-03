Garstang school is a centre of excellence

Staff at Garstang Academy have proved they are a class act - by being selected to train the next generation of teachers.

The school has become an official science centre of excellence for School Centred Initial Teacher training, (SCITT).

Garstang is part of the Fylde Coast Teaching Alliance.

Head of GCA’s science department Helen Tasker said: “We are delighted that our amazing science team has been chosen to share our expertise and nurture the next generation of subject specialists as Fylde Coast Teaching School Alliance’s SCITT Centre of Excellence in Science”.

This new venture builds on consistently really strong student progress and attainment in combined science and separate sciences at the Bowgreave school.

Helen added: “We look forward to welcoming the budding science teacher trainees and working with them this academic year, utilising our enthusiasm, expertise and current educational research on the pedagogy of science. “Bring on the next generation of amazing Science teachers – we’re going to make them fizz.”

Tony Nicholson, chief executive officer of The Fylde Coast Academy Trust said, “The SCITT is a significant part of the Fylde Coast Teaching School Alliance as it is growing and developing high calibre teachers for our secondary and primary schools across a wide range of subjects.

I am delighted that Garstang Community Academy has been chosen as a SCITT Centre of Excellence for the teaching of Science”.