Garstang Academy students connect with veterans in moving VE Day Event

By Estelle Bellamy
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 16:28 BST
Garstang Community Academy students marked VE Day with a special event, meeting local Army, Navy, and Air Force veterans in town. Joined by primary school pupils, the Mayor, Mayoress, and town crier, the students listened as a 99-year-old veteran shared powerful wartime memories.

Back at school, the entire academy fell silent in a moment of collective commemoration. Even the canteen was respectfully decorated for the occasion.

The morning's events fostered a strong connection between generations, ensuring the significance of VE Day resonated deeply with the young learners.

