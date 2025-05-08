Garstang Academy students connect with veterans in moving VE Day Event
Garstang Community Academy students marked VE Day with a special event, meeting local Army, Navy, and Air Force veterans in town. Joined by primary school pupils, the Mayor, Mayoress, and town crier, the students listened as a 99-year-old veteran shared powerful wartime memories.
Back at school, the entire academy fell silent in a moment of collective commemoration. Even the canteen was respectfully decorated for the occasion.
The morning's events fostered a strong connection between generations, ensuring the significance of VE Day resonated deeply with the young learners.