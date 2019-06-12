Garstang Academy receives camping equipment from Rotary club to help with Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme

Intrepid youngsters at Garstang Academy have been cooking up a treat thanks to a generous donation from their local Rotary Cub members.

The Bowgreave school was presented with more than £700 worth of special camping stoves which will be used by pupils taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

The equipment was presented at a special camp-out in the school grounds organised by the latest DoE bronze medal team to which Rotrary Club members were invited.

The school has so far put around 600 students through The award scheme, with 100 students currently working towards achieving it before leaving school.

Academy principal Alasdair Ashcroft welcomed said: “The school governors, myself, my colleagues and the students are most grateful for the generosity displayed by Rotary in sponsoring the supply of the specialised DoE recommended Trangia camping stoves.

“They will be used by students undertaking this award for many years to come.”

Rotarian Steve Iles said “We are delighted at being able to help the Academy, which is such an important part of our local community it was my pleasure to hand over the 10 Trangia camping stoves on behalf of the Rotary Club of Garstang and Over Wyre.

“This is part of our commitment the students in the local community.”