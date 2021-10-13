Fun and games for 200 Preston school children at mini skills competition

Yesterday, over 200 children from schools across Preston took part in an under 9's mini skills competition.

Taking place between 10 am and 12 am at Preston College, the competition was for those in year 3 and 4.

In total, 35 teams with 220 children ran, threw and and negotiated 6 events.

Dean Brandwood, DB Sports said, "It was one of the biggest events and was a great spectacle, with sports leaders from Archbishop Temple once again providing their leadership skills."

Racking up maximum points in the DB Sports Championship table was St Francis in the Super Mini League, Highfield Priory in the Premier league, St Michaels in the Champions League and Our Lady and St Edwards in the Super league.

The next event will be a hockey competition at the sports arena on October 21 between 1pm and 4pm.

