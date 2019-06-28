Fulwood's Sherwood clinch under sevens soccer title

Have your say

The football season may be over for Preston North End, but young footballers from across the city have been putting their skills to the test.

More than 30 teams competed for the Under-7 football title. PNE Community and Education once again supported the event with facilities, referees and pitch managers.

St Andrew's v Ribchester



Despite friendly rivalry, the pint-sized soccer aces were all eager to take home a trophy.



Dean Brandwood, director at DB Sports said the competitition was very well supported and proved a big hit with all the schools.

He added: “Preston schools are fortunate to have such a great partnership with local community sports organisers, and I am once again grateful for the tremendous support provided by the team at PNE.”



The small schools event was won by St Wilfrids, from Ribchester.

Deepdale v Cottam



Following highly competitive group stages, Fulwood’s Harris Primary beating St Andrew’s CE in Ashton for third place, whilst Ribbleton Avenue Infants School, Preston, put up a great performance as runners-up, with Sherwood clinching the title.

Whitechapel v Chipping

Longsands v Harris

Barton v St Teresa's