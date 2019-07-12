Fulwood Academy - the changes

Have your say

What we know about the changes at Fulwood

Safeguarding was judged ineffective by Ofsted in February

Since then four members of the leadership team have left and two new members appointed both with responsibility for inclusion and behaviour.

Another 15 teachers are leaving at the end of this term and 15 replacements have been recruited for September.

Behaviour has improved, but pupils and staff say there is still a lot to be done.

Clear expectations with consequences and rewards have been established.

A more transparent system for recording bullying has been set up and an anti-bullying campaign launched in school.

Staff have undergone training and anti-bullying assemblies held.

The school now has anti-bullying ambassadors, there have been changes to the pastoral system and the principal holds regular 'open clincis' for parents.