Fulwood Academy closed all week

Pupils at a multi-million pound high school have been told to stay at home this week after a problem with the sprinkler system.

Fulwood Academy in Preston will be shut for the rest of the week so that electricians can repair a fault to the emergency fire alarm system.

Damage caused to the emergency fire alarm and sprinkler systems over the weekend was so bad it will take " a number of days for an electrician to repair."

Staff say the building isn't safe and although official classes have been cancelled for the rest of the week pupils are being given homework to make sure they don't miss too much.

Principal Philip Grant said: “Student and staff safety is absolutely paramount and until the systems are fully functional we cannot reopen.

I realise that this causes inconvenience to families and students but unfortunately we must remain closed until the school is safe.”

He said the school leadership team has met and created an emergency control centre.

Teaching staff are in touch with students, setting work, giving feedback and making sure that students’ education continues.

All students have access to the school’s website and have been set work to complete.

The principal said that Year 11 students were a key priority and the school is planning to run extra classes once the school reopens to help students can catch up with work missed.

The school plans to reopen on the 9th December to all students and staff.

The Black Bull Lane school is housed in a new £25m state-of-the art building which boasted the most up to date faciltiies when it opened following a major refurbishment and upgrade in 2012