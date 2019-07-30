Fewer bullies are being excluded from Lancashire's schools

The number of pupils being excluded from Lancashire schools for bullying related incidents is dropping, according to new data.

Figures from the Department Education show the number of pupils excluded from the county’s schools between 2016/17 and 2017/18 fell by more than twice the national average.

A total of 65 pupils, out of 140,247, were excluded compared to 91 recorded five years previously.



That is a 29 per cent reduction and compares to 14 per cent nationally and is way above the regional decrease of just seven per cent over the same period.

Data shows that in 2016/17 there was one bullying exclusion per 1,856 students.

However, in 2017/18 there was one such exclusion per 2,785 students , better than the national average: 1 in 2,387 students.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council, said: “Bullying is taken very seriously in our schools.

“Decisions to exclude pupils either permanently or for a fixed period are for individual headteachers and governors to take, as a last resort.



“Schools work with parents, carers and a range of external agencies to provide early help and support for pupils at risk of exclusion.



“We provide advisers and consultants to support schools, and it is good to see that this seems to be having an impact.”



Fulwood Academy in Preston was recently praised by Ofsted for the work done to tackle bullying.

An inspection of the Black Bull Lane school in February rated the school inadequate and said bad behaviour and bullying were rife but a recent monitoring inspection showed a dramatic improvement after a host of strategies were introduced.

Information collated by Oxford Home Schooling identified the regions with the biggest increases and decreases in exclusions for bullying.

Across the region the number of exclusions for bullying dropped by 14 per cent between the 2016/17 and 2017/18 academic years, but figures varied significantly across local authorities.

This is how Lancashire's 29 per cent decrease compares to the rest of the North West :

Salford was the best in the region - and second best in the country- with an 82 per cent decrease in exclusions due to bullying.

Manchester saw a 13 per cent increase and

Warrington was the worst in the country with a staggering 333 per cent increase

More details on the hotspots : https://www.oxfordhomeschooling.co.uk/blog/school-bullying-by-local-authority/