Eldon scoops top inspirational school award

Winning awards is nothing new to Preston's Eldon Primary.

After a glittering ceremony last night ( Friday) staff at the Plungington school returned triumphant after scooping the Most Inspirational School title in the Educate Awards.

Pupils even made their own mosaic

More than 700 guests gathered for the Educate Awards ceremony held at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, hosted by broadcaster Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross to see the inner city school shrug off competition from other shortlisted schools from Sefton and Stockport to take the accolade.

The awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, is now in its eighth year and is the largest education awards in the North West.

Eldon's staff impressed judges with the innovative ways they inspire pupils, develop their life skills whilst also raising their aspirations.

Pupils at the inspirational school have the chance to learn key personal skills in their own house, enrich their speaking skills through the TV and radio station or they can leave the streets of Lancashire and be transported to jungles, the solar-system and the bottom of the ocean through the school’s 4D immersive room.

Lights,camera, action,. Eldon has it's own TV studio

These initiatives, said judges, mean pupils appreciate the opportunities offered to them and clearly believe in themselves as they are confident, articulate and ambitious for their future lives and goals, and their happiness is reflected in the attendance rate of 96.5 per cent, which is above the national average, and a zero exclusion rate .

Business owners, faith leaders, members of the local community and parents are regular visitors to school and valued contributors to what the staff are striving to achieve; namely a world-class education that sets children up to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, says: “A huge well done to Eldon Primary School on this fantastic award win. This is always a strong category in terms of entries and the judges always find this award the hardest.

“We are so proud to host an event which champions the creativity, diversity and dedication of teachers, school support stars, schools and colleges from across the North West."

“This year we have been inundated with exceptional entries and so congratulations to all the winners, runners-up and finalists for 2019.”

Eldon has been the Lancashire Post Primary School of the year four times and in 2018 added TES Primary School of the Year to its list of accolades