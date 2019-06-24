Education Awards 2019: Inspirational teachers, pupils and schools recognised at PNE’s Deepdale ground

Have your say

Step forward Ribby with Wrea CE Primary School, the big winners in this year’s Lancashire Post Education Awards.

The school took home three awards, including the Primary School of the Year.

Primary School of the Year winners Ribby with Wrea CE

Christ the King Catholic High School won the Secondary School of the Year award and the Inspirational Teacher Award went to Joanna Lough, of Our Lady & St Edwards Catholic Primary School.

Other individual awards went to Sarah Abouzeid, of Penwortham Girls’ High School (Scientist and Engineering); Megan Wilson, Lostock Hall Academy (Performing Arts); Anne McDonald, English Martyrs Catholic Primary School and Christine Billington, St Gregory’s Catholic Primary (Unsung Hero); Martha Fernandes, Academy@Worden (Secondary School pupil); Ruby Rawcliffe, James Dunsby, Anna Bretherton, Leila Allum, Ribby with Wrea CE Primary School (Primary Pupil).

Post editor Gillian Parkinson said: “It was amazing to hear the inspirational stories about the fantastic work that goes on in our schools.

“The winners and those who were highly commended thoroughly deserved their awards and the recognition they received. We are delighted to be able to shine a spotlight on them.”