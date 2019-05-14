Cumberland School in Bamber Bridge plans CCTV to halt spate of break-ins

An independent special school is looking to install round-the-clock CCTV surveillance after a spate of break-ins and thefts.

Cumberland School has applied for planning permission to fit eight cameras around its Bamber Bridge premises in a bid to prevent further attacks.

The 19th century stone building in Church Road, which is Grade II Listed, has recently had problems with intruders.

And owners, the Witherslack Group, believes the presence of a CCTV network will act as a deterrent to further break-ins.

In a statement to South Ribble Council’s planning department, the company says: “In recent months the school has unfortunately been victim to a number of thefts and break-ins.

“In order to prevent further criminal acts such as these, the items (external cameras) have been proposed to protect the school and its equipment.

“The installation of a CCTV system will not only aid in capturing the identity of those undertaking the vandalism, theft, damage etc, but will also act as a deterrent to the acts in the first place.”

Cumberland is a fee-paying mixed school for pupils aged 11-18 with special educational needs. Students travel there from across the North West. It is divided between two sites - Bridge Campus based in Bamber Bridge and Beacon Campus 16 miles away in Rivington.

The planning statement adds: “The applicant is of the opinion that the items proposed are necessary to maintain the effective running and maintenance of the building. The recent break-ins and acts of vandalism mthat the site has experienced warrants this form of intervention.”