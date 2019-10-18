Creative UCLan students showcase their talents at city venue

A new free exhibition showcasing the creative talents of more than 50 designers from the University of Central Lancashire has opened to the public.

The MYMA Show 2019 in UCLan’s PR1 Gallery on Adelphi Street is the final work of postgraduate students from a variety of courses including animation, ceramics, fashion, graphic design and interior design.



Among the highlights is an animated short film focusing on the friendship between a horse and a young puppy, a colourful updating of the classic Goldilocks and the Three Bears children’s story, and an imaginative display linking art to the impact of humans on the environment and wildlife.



A strong environmental message underlies the exhibition while a strong message of peace is the key motivation behind one of the most striking exhibits in the show, which ascends the main staircase in the venue.



Maria Murray, head of the school art, design and fashion and the Institute of Architecture said: “I’ve been really impressed by the range of creative outputs by the students in the exhibition and particularly the large number that have the potential to reach a much wider audience.



“The standards that the students have set is exceptional and this exhibition is a great opportunity for the public to enjoy the quality of work that has been created by them this year.”

The courses represented at the exhibition range from animation and fashion to games design to surface pattern and textiles.



The MYMA Show is open to the public weekdays 9.300am – 5.00pm until Thursday

For further information email Tania Callagher TCallagher@uclan.ac.uk or call 01772 894106.

