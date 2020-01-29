Controversial Netflix series The Messiah prompts inter-faith event in Preston

A community inter-faith event entitled ‘The Return of the Messiah’ will be held on Saturday in Preston.

The event will be staged at the Royal Banquet Hall on London Road, Preston.

Mehdi Dehbi in The Messiah

Organised by the Deepdale Road-based Mandani Institute, it coincides with the controversial Netflix series, The Messiah.

The series centres around a man claiming to be Isa, the Islamic name for Jesus. In Islam, Isa is the penultimate prophet of God.

A Mandani Institute spokesman said: “Speakers from the Christian and Islamic faith will be addressing the audience on the topic of Prophet Jesus peace be upon him, providing an insight into the respective religions on the ‘Return of the Messiah’.

"The purpose of the Seminar is to build bridges, remove ignorance and provide clear information according to the scriptures of the two great religions.”

The free event will include poetry reading from Sufi mystic Rumi and Biriyani food packs.

The spokesman added: “Due to the restricted numbers only (online) registered entrants who provide their ticket reference numbers will gain entrance.”

Tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-return-of-the-messiah-tickets-89478792477.