Class of the week

Have your say

Each week we feature a photograph of a class from a different school

This week it is the turn of the Early Years pupils at Preston's Royal Cross School.

The Royal Cross, in Ashton-on-Ribble is Lancshrie's only specialist primary school for children with hearing impairments and as such cater for pupils form all over the county.

The school has repeatedly been described as Outstanding by Ofsted.

To get a class in your school featured email sonja.astbury@jpimedia.co.uk to arrange for our photogrpaher to call.