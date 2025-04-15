Class act: Dad Dale delivers important safety message to Chorley school children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As Customer Operations Area Manager for Cadent, Dale Martin leads a team of engineers who respond to emergencies and keep a huge gas network working safely. But he recently swapped his hard hat for a classroom assignment at St George’s CE Primary School in Chorley – teaching around 300 children about the vital importance of gas safety.

Dale volunteered to deliver one of the first sessions of a new gas safety programme developed by Cadent, which is the UK’s biggest gas distribution company. He visited every class, from Year 1 to Year 6, at a school where his children also attend.

The sessions are part of Cadent’s community engagement programme and are designed to help children understand what gas is, how to stay safe around it, and what to do if they ever smell gas.

With the help of the friendly mascot Cadent Ted, Dale led an interactive and engaging lesson tailored to younger audiences—but carrying a serious safety message.

Dale Martin at St George's CE School in Chorley

Speaking about the experience, Dale said: "I’m usually out making sure gas keeps flowing and emergencies are handled quickly, so it was a real change of pace to swap my day job for storytime and safety talks. But the message is just as important—maybe even more so when talking to children.

"If they remember just one thing from the session, like how to spot the smell of gas and call 0800 111 999, then that’s a win in my book. We also find that children become teachers themselves, going home and talking to the grown-ups, passing on the safety tips.

Dale is normally overseeing a team that responds to gas emergencies and keeps energy flowing safely to thousands of homes, schools, hospitals and businesses across the region. He used one of two volunteering days Cadent gives to every employee, every year, to support projects and organisations in their local community.

The visit to St George’s reflects Cadent’s wider mission to not only deliver energy safely and reliably, but to invest in the communities it serves. By bringing gas safety education directly to classrooms, the company aims to build lifelong awareness in a way that’s both informative and fun.

Online resources are available at cadentgas.com/cadentted