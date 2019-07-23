Chorley mum achieves her teaching dreams with baby Archie in-arms

A Chorley teaching student who had a baby during her third year has graduated with a First Class Honours degree, and secured a teaching post to start in September.

Chloe Haylock (22) who lives in Heath Charnock attended her graduation ceremony at Edge Hill University with four month old baby Archie, who became her inspiration during the course.

“Studying with a new baby was difficult but only gave me more inspiration as I had someone I knew would look up to me in the future and hopefully have high aspirations for himself,” said Chloe.

“I was offered to defer for a year, but I knew I was capable of finishing the degree if I put my mind to it - I'm glad I did as I will now graduate with a First.

“I also thought that I may not complete the degree if I did not do it now and felt that I would lose myself in the whirlwind of parenting and I wanted to ensure that I still achieved my goal of being a teacher as well as a mother.”

Chloe began her studies at Edge Hill as a Fastrack student which offers adults the chance to gain the skills, understanding and confidence required for degree level, with training offered in essential study skills.

The seven-week course is ideal for people who are looking to enter higher education but are not currently studying towards – or do not hold – the relevant Level 3 entry requirements. Determined to achieve her dreams of becoming a teacher, she also won one of three scholarships available to Fastrack students to reward her determination. She progressed onto a Primary English Education with QTS degree course after completing Fastrack.

“I loved my course”, she said “I had fantastic tutors who really inspired me to do my best and keep fighting to achieve my dreams. I enjoyed the layout of my course and how my placements enabled me to get a full understanding of how a school runs from day to day rather than going once a week. “

Chloe will start teaching at Brinscall St John’s Church of England/Methodist Primary School in September. Her mum, Paula Taylor is also a teacher, who trained at Edge Hill and is a teacher at St Chad’s Catholic Primary School in Whittle-le-Woods.

She added: “My mum is a fantastic teacher who trained at Edge Hill University - This inspired me to undertake a degree here and follow in her footsteps. I was also drawn to this University because of its Fastrack course which gives people the opportunity to pursue a degree course upon completion if they have not got the relevant qualifications for whatever reason.

“I have made some fantastic friends and memories at Edge Hill. I particularly enjoyed studying here because of the wonderful and supportive tutors who can never do enough for the students, the gorgeous views and facilities that make even the hardest assignments doable and the atmosphere around the campus that makes you feel like you belong to a community at Edge Hill.”