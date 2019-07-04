Card queen Chloe Gornall is crowned Top Trumps champion

Schoolgirl Chloe Gornall is on top of the world.

The 10-year-old has lifted the crown to become world Top Trumps champ.

Chloe with her victor's trophy

Chloe beat hundreds of thousands of eager youngsters to land the coveted title - only the second female ever to do so - in the final at Sherwood Forest, Nottingham, on Saturday.

The championships are now in their ninth year.

Sharing her top five tips at how to win at the card cult classic, Chloe a pupil at Brindle Gregson Lane School, revealed: “Maybe to be a champ you need mostly a cool head then a good memory, strategic play, speaking clearly and confidently when you declare your card stats, and a bit of Lady Luck. I can’t believe it.”

Chloe was just one of 12 finalists to make the last stage. She had to win a number of heats over several weeks before designing a unique Top Trumps of her own, based on a Space theme, to impress judges in London.

Mum Alison, a designer, of Hoghton, said: “Chloe certainly well and truly trumped the boys.”

Top Trumps executive Katie Lee said: “A huge congratulations to Chloe – it’s certainly one for the girls.

Over the years males have totally dominated the title.

But this time round Chloe was just in a class of her own this, We are so proud to have her as our Top Trumps ambassador.”

As well as the trophy, Chloe wins a VIP Experience for her and her family at Sherwood Forest.